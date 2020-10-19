Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 116.8% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 136,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $290.59 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $303.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

