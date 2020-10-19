Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 11.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $290.59 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $303.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

