Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Stock Position Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,315. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

