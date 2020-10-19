IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.61 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $29.27 million and $7.61 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Bgogo. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.17 or 0.04924334 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

