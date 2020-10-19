Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of IRDM opened at $28.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,676 shares of company stock valued at $13,123,118. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.