iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is GFG Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 5.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $12,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,569,000 after buying an additional 46,916 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,781,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 481,438 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55.

