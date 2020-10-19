iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INTF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,103. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

