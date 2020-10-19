iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,575,000 after buying an additional 939,971 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after buying an additional 721,106 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after buying an additional 630,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.16. 10,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.