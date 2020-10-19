iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875,865. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.59.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

