iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

