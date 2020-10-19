Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) & The Chemours (OTCMKTS:CC) Financial Survey

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) and Isonics (OTCMKTS:ISON) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Chemours and Isonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Chemours -2.28% 47.31% 4.71% Isonics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Chemours and Isonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Chemours $5.53 billion 0.69 -$52.00 million $2.51 9.19 Isonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isonics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Chemours.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Chemours and Isonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Chemours 0 8 2 0 2.20 Isonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Chemours presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential downside of 28.01%. Given The Chemours’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Chemours is more favorable than Isonics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of The Chemours shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of The Chemours shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Isonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Chemours has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isonics has a beta of -69.14, meaning that its stock price is 7,014% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Chemours beats Isonics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications. The Chemical Solutions segment provides industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, consumer, plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, general industrial, electronics, mining, and oil refining industries. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. It sell its products through direct channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Isonics Company Profile

Isonics Corp. engages in the manufacture of semiconductors. The company was founded in March 1992 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

