IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.63. IT Tech Packaging shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 250,037 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 1.06%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.