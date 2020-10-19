J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $136.68 Consensus PT from Analysts

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

JBHT opened at $128.04 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 40,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bracy sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $166,441.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,217 shares of company stock worth $16,047,834. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $206,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after buying an additional 64,216 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

