Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAMF opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jamf stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

