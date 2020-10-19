Jayex Healthcare Limited (JHL.AX) (ASX:JHL) Insider Buys A$150,000.00 in Stock

Jayex Healthcare Limited (JHL.AX) (ASX:JHL) insider Michael Boyd purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$150,000.00 ($107,142.86).

Michael Boyd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Boyd purchased 1,500,000 shares of Jayex Healthcare Limited (JHL.AX) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$52,500.00 ($37,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.28.

Jayex Healthcare Limited (JHL.AX) Company Profile

Jayex Healthcare Limited develops healthcare industry service technologies and integrated dispensing automation systems for the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers Jayex Connect platform, a cloud-based patient engagement platform, which allow users for appointment booking, patient calling, patient check-in, health messaging, and script management.

