Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €14.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZG. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.37 ($15.73).

SZG stock opened at €14.34 ($16.86) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of €20.73 ($24.39). The company has a 50-day moving average of €13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

