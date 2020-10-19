Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €7.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TKA. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €4.61 ($5.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.83. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.