Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $111.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Union Gaming Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,985 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

