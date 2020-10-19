JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €25.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVK. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Shares of EVK stock opened at €23.06 ($27.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.92. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

