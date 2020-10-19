JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 210 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 200 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a SEK 176 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 173.18.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

About Volvo

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

