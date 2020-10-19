Jupai (NYSE:JP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Jupai (NYSE:JP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JP stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. Jupai has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 20.67%.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

