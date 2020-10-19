Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TKAYY opened at $12.90 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

