Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (TKAYY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

TKAYY opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

