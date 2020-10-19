Just Energy Group’s (JE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Just Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.99.

JE stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $427.89 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

