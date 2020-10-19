Just Energy Group’s (JE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Just Energy Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.99.

Shares of JE opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.66. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $93.72.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $10.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $427.89 million for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,652 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

