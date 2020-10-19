Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) versus China Railway Construction (NYSE:CWYCY) Critical Review

China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) and Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Railway Construction and Kelso Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Railway Construction 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Railway Construction and Kelso Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Railway Construction $120.17 billion 0.08 $2.92 billion N/A N/A Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.39 $3.33 million N/A N/A

China Railway Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

China Railway Construction has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Railway Construction and Kelso Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Railway Construction 2.36% 7.26% 1.66% Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10%

Summary

Kelso Technologies beats China Railway Construction on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Railway Construction Company Profile

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations. The Construction Operations segment engages in the construction of infrastructure, such as railways, highways, metropolitan railways, bridges, tunnels, and real estate projects, as well as housing, municipal engineering, water conservancy and hydropower, and airport and wharf projects. The Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations segment offers survey, design, and consultancy services for civil engineering and infrastructure construction, such as railways, highways and urban rail transport, etc. The Manufacturing Operations segment is involved in the research and development, production, and sale of mechanical equipment comprising railway track maintenance machinery and tunnel boring machinery, as well as manufactures track system, etc. The Real Estate Development Operations segment engages in the development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial properties. The Other Business Operations segment includes trade and logistics, finance and insurance, and highway operations. The company also provides investment services; and purchases and sells goods and materials. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

