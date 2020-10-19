Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €7.00 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 62.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBK. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.01 ($5.90).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €4.32 ($5.08) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 12 month high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.07. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

