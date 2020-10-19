Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) a €153.00 Price Target

zooplus AG (ZO1.F) (ETR:ZO1) received a €153.00 ($180.00) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on zooplus AG (ZO1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. zooplus AG (ZO1.F) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €139.50 ($164.12).

ZO1 opened at €158.00 ($185.88) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €145.27 and a 200-day moving average price of €138.19. zooplus AG has a 12-month low of €65.10 ($76.59) and a 12-month high of €168.00 ($197.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 403.06.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

