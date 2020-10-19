Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

