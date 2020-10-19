Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Shares Gap Down to $0.24

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.24, but opened at $0.23. Kibo Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 27,714,184 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.25.

About Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO)

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya Coal to Power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

