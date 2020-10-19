KickToken (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $606,559.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $606,559.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, COSS, Dcoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Mercatox, BitMart, YoBit, TOKOK, Bilaxy, Livecoin, Gate.io, Exmo, HitBTC, OOOBTC, P2PB2B, KuCoin, ABCC, Dcoin, Coinsbit, CoinBene and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

