Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.88.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB stock opened at $153.33 on Friday. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.