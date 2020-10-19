KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $7.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.55. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $8.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KINGFISHER PLC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

