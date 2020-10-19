KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $182.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.88.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $208.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $223.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.84.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total value of $360,002.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,665.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.42, for a total transaction of $286,626.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,118.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,994 shares of company stock valued at $12,026,924 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.1% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

