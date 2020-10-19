Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €47.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €47.50 ($55.88) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.81 ($55.07).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.