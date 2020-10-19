Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) COO Purchases $99,750.00 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) COO Barbara Kosacz bought 5,250 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 614,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,677,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.