Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Acquires $49,970.00 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Elena Ridloff bought 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $32.06 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

