Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

