L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 29.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 12.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $174.37 on Monday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

