L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AIQUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L'Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of L'Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. L'Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in L'Air Liquide stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

