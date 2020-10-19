Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SMSI. ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

SMSI stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $162.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 12.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 920,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Smith Micro Software by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,229 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

