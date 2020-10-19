Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4,291.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Lam Research by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $367.41. 26,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,819. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $387.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $332.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.82, for a total transaction of $6,546,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.