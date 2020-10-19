Lanxess (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €51.00 by UBS Group

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.31 ($65.07).

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of Lanxess stock traded up €0.92 ($1.08) during trading on Monday, hitting €50.44 ($59.34). 188,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.81, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €64.58 ($75.98). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.69.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.