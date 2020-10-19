Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Gap Up to $0.87

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.87, but opened at $0.94. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,980 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $50.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 294,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 77,196 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.