LEOcoin (LC4) Price Hits $0.0462 on Major Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,634.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.41 or 0.03269564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.01 or 0.02166012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00413702 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.01085998 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00573992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00045060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000198 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

