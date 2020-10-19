Lightning Bitcoin Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00011455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $326,204.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

