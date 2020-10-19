Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.07% from the company’s current price.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,823. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

