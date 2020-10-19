Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Sells $95,281.45 in Stock

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $95,281.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert A. Lento also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $120,206.41.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Robert A. Lento sold 18,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $101,321.54.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $119,789.75.

On Monday, August 17th, Robert A. Lento sold 16,695 shares of Limelight Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $101,672.55.

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.98 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $729.99 million, a PE ratio of -119.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Truist began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 922.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Limelight Networks by 330.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,703,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $4,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

