LINA (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. LINA has a market cap of $4.31 million and $21,989.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,324,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.network. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

