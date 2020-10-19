Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in September

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LIOPF remained flat at $$23.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of -0.07. Lion has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $804.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.46 million. Lion had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lion will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers oral care products, including tooth pastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, and interdental and denture products; and beauty care products, such as shampoos, conditioners and treatments, hair-nourishment treatments, men's hair and body care products, beauty soaps, liquid hand soaps and others, body washes, in-bath skincare series, and antiperspirants and deodorants.

